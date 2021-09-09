Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $687.70 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $675.82 and its 200 day moving average is $584.78. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

