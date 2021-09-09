Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

