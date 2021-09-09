Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,315.95 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,287.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

