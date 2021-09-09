MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 117325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LABS. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46.

In related news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,560.

About MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.