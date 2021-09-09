MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

