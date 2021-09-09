McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.25

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.25 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26), with a volume of 1,020,256 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The firm has a market cap of £23.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.83.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.