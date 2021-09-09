McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading Down 3.6%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 57,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 992,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter worth about $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

