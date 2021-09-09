MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $54.94 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

Specifically, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,374 shares of company stock worth $10,658,332. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

