Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Down to $37.14

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.14, but opened at $35.25. Matthews International shares last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MATW shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Matthews International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Matthews International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.