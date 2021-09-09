Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

NYSE MA opened at $351.04 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

