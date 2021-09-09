Mask Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $142.48 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $161.95 million and approximately $142.48 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00020172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044817 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

