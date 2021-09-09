Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $161.60

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.60 and last traded at $161.60, with a volume of 3595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

