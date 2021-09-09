Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MN stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 82.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

