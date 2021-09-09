MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

