Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 76,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 71,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Main Street Capital by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.