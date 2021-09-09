Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 799,588 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799,588 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,628,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 281,408 shares during the period.

PDBC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 162,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

