Madison Asset Management LLC Has $94.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,706 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $94,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.65. 31,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

