Madison Asset Management LLC Has $77.38 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MBS ETF worth $77,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB remained flat at $$108.57 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,608. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.