Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $54,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,535. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.