Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON MACF opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market cap of £220.15 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.06. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 143 ($1.87).

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.