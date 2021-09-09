Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report sales of $440.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.36 million. Lumentum reported sales of $452.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,327,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

