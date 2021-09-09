Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $45.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.58. The company had a trading volume of 336,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.56 and a 200 day moving average of $347.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.