Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.38-7.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $405.75.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.