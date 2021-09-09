Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $419.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $390.00 to $419.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.75.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $380.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

