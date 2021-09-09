Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.46.

Shares of LULU opened at $380.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

