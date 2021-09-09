Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LULU opened at $380.85 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.56 and its 200-day moving average is $347.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.63.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

