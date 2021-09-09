Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LULU opened at $380.85 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.56 and its 200-day moving average is $347.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.