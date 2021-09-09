Luceco plc (LUCE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on October 22nd

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Thursday. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £659.28 million and a PE ratio of 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.21.

LUCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Luceco in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

