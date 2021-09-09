Lua Token (LUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00169423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.18 or 0.00722802 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.