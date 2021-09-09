Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,332,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $931,778. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,701.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

