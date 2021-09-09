Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 38,410 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

