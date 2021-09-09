Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $796,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $447,450 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

