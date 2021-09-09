Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $720,000 Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 306,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 299,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 290,577 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of SGMO opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

