Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.