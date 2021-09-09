Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,327 First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $21,875,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,697,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

INBK stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

