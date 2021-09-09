Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $111.06 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $111.06 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00169251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044173 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.