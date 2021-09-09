LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

