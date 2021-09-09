LINKA (LINKA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,815.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $38,815.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003781 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

