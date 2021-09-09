Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Limoneira updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $278.89 million, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769 over the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

