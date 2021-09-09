Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $293,410.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00388409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.