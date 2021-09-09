Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 951 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.