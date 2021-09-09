Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 452 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $663.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

