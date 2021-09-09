Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $414.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $405.69 and its 200 day moving average is $386.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

