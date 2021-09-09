Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,060 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,044 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,883 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,341,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 597,155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

