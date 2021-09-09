Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE:SNN opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.