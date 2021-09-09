Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,089,569 shares of company stock valued at $453,446,004 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB opened at $163.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

