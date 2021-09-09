Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 390 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 46.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 139.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $162.68 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.92.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

