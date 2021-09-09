Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

Shares of CRL opened at $445.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.32 and its 200-day moving average is $349.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.