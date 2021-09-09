Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

