Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 494 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

