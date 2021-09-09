Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,277,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

